Vees Shade Smokies in Nail Biter at Cominco Arena

There's no denying the effort, nor the solid goaltending of Cole Tisdale, but being unable to bury the biscuit cost the Smokies a 2-1 loss to Penticton in the first BCHL playoff game at Cominco Arena in two years.

The Monday night showdown started with Ridge Dawson’s point blank chance after a generous bounce off the backboards in the opening seconds of the game, but he couldn’t beat Penticton goalie Kaeden Lane.

Another glorious opportunity saw Lane stop a 2-on-1 Trail opportunity after sliding across the net.

Tisdale was only called upon to make nine saves in the opening frame, but many were difficult stops including brilliant acrobatic back to back saves late in the period on a deflection and rebound just outside the crease.

The Vees opened the scoring just six seconds into the second period.

Luc Wilson stole the puck at the Trail blue line the ripped a shot under Tisdale during a 4-on-4 situation as both teams had players in the penalty box.

The visitors extended the lead while killing a penalty seven minutes later as Casey McDonald, took advantage of a turnover at the Trail blue line, broke in alone and made a skilled deke on Tisdale stuffing the puck in the short-side.

Tisdale kept his team within striking distance with 16 saves during the middle frame.

The Smoke Eaters started a spirited third period pinging a pair of shots off the post, but kept the pressure on until Teddy Lagerback scored his second goal of the series, finding a loose puck at the side of the Vees net on a goal-mouth scramble.

However, despite outshooting the regular season champions 13-6 in the final frame, the Smoke Eaters were unable to count the equalizer as Tisdale was on the bench for a sixth attacker for the final 1:18.

The Vees outshot Trail 33-29 overall. The Smoke Eaters killed off both Penticton power plays and went 0-for-3 with the man advantage in a game that had an excellent pace throughout that also saw the Smoke Eaters throw several solid hits.

The Smokies have a chance to tie the opening round playoff series at two games each as they host game four Tuesday night. Opening face-off at Cominco Arena is set for 7 p.m.