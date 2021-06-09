Vehicle Bust on the Bombi Summit Scores Drugs and Weapons

An Alberta man in his late 30's and a local woman in her 20's are facing drug and weapons charges after being stopped by B-C Highway Patrol Officers from Nelson.

RCMP said the pistol and rifle they found were loaded, while also discovering ammunition and illegal magazines for the rifle.

Police described the pistol as a .45 calibre Smith and Wesson, while the Kodiak WK180-C rifle is similar to an AR-15.

Police indicated officers also discovered a significant amount of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine as well as a lot of Canadian cash from the vehicle pulled over last Thursday on the Bombi Summit.