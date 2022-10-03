Veteran and Newcomer Head a Two-Way Race for Mayor in Castlegar

The two-way race for Mayor in Castlegar is a showdown between a long-time veteran of municipal politics and a relative newcomer.

Lawrence Chernoff was the 13-year incumbent of the mayor’s office when he was defeated by Bruno Tassone in the 2018 election, which ended a 30 year tenure on city council.

He feels the new mayor’s most important task is listening and reflecting the wishes of residents.

“It’s about listening to people in the community,” he said.

“As I see it, it’s that opportunity there and I want my community to look great for the future.”

The retired paramedic feels consultation outweighs any single issue in the campaign.

“I don’t think you can get anywhere without collaboration,” Chernoff said

“That means working with everyone who is out there, it doesn’t matter what it (the issue) is, it’s being totally inclusive as to what’s happening in the community,” said the former mayor who figures experience is crucial at a time when the pandemic appears to be in the rear view mirror.

“Especially now, the way things are today, I think experience plays a huge role in forming your community for the future.

Chernoff also ran unsuccessfully in the by-election won by former councillor Kirk Duff.

Maria McFaddin decided to run for Mayor when Duff decided not to seek re-election because of his health.

McFaddin is completing her first term on council and believes she has learned enough to take on the city’s top political job.

She feels housing is among the main issues.

“How do we keep up with demand and how do we get some quick solutions off the ground and I have worked on that from pretty much my first six months in (on city council).”

McFaddin said it took time for council to find cohesion and common ground and now it’s time to build on that at the community level.

“We have worked really hard in the last four years to figure out how to work together with respect and dignity in a way that still gives space for diversity and I think we need to now figure out how to do that as a community,” she added, advocating a regional approach to common goals.

“In order to get real success in many of our key areas like the airport (West Kootenay Regional Airport) and health care with the provincial government, with things like our economic development,” McFaddin said.

Voters will make their choice on Oct. 15.