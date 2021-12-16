Victoria Police Continue to Investigate the Assault on Katrine Conroy

Victoria Police continue to scan video and talk to witnesses about last week's assault on Kootenay-West M-L-A Katrine Conroy.

Constable Cam McIntyre told Bounce News investigators are still searching for the suspect and a motive.

“There’s nothing to indicate this was an assault that was motivated by anything to do with the Minister’s position with the B-C government,” said McIntyre.

“Frankly, we’re still looking working to determine, was this a criminal incident or was this an unfortunate accident?” said the police spokesperson.

Police believe a Good Samaritan who came to Conroy’s aid may have key information.

“One of the concerns we have is given the high profile of this incident, is perhaps this person is concerned about coming forward,” said the Constable.

“We really just want to urge that person, the information they have is invaluable to us,” said McIntyre.

Meanwhile, investigators are hoping they can identify the suspect through video available near the scene close to the B-C Legislature. They are also anxious to find Conroy’s glasses, lost during the attack, which resulted in significant injuries according to police.

“We’re hoping as we review some of the video evidence we’ll be able to gather more information about the suspect’s description,” he said.

The long-time representative for the local constituency went to her Victoria residence after the attack and reported it to police the next morning.

McIntyre also pointed out with the attack happening between 8-8:30 p.m. on Tues. Dec. 7, it’s difficult to find witnesses because of darkness and obtaining information has been a challenge.

“Information at this point is very limited and does present a real challenge to the investigation,” said McIntyre.