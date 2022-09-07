Vote Lobo The Donkey For Mayor

Lobo is quickly becoming an international star.

The donkey from Grand Forks has support from all over the world in his tongue-in-cheek campaign for mayor.

Lobo’s owner Lorraine O’Connor told Bounce News the idea started with a casual conversation surrounding the upcoming Municipal election and about how any “ass” can run.

“I thought if any ass can run, why doesn’t Lobo run,” she wondered.

“All as a joke and I put it on my (Facebook) page, what kind of a chance to you think Lobo has,” Lorraine questioned, and added that the response went beyond her wildest dreams, while sending a message.

“It has made people really aware, all across Canada and different parts of the world have seen this, which just amazes me, because people aren’t happy, they want change,” said O’Connor.

Lorraine said she actually starting filling out nomination papers for Lobo, but reconsidered after remembering the amount of work is involved for officials having been an elections worker herself in the past.

O’Connor points out she also has respect for those who have decided to run this fall because of the commitment needed to serve as a public official with the knowledge they are sacrificing a lot, including privacy.

“You (candidates) are opening yourself up, yes I have a big respect for them, but on the other hand it’s a big job of responsibility, it is not to just go in there lightly, it is huge,” she stated, noting that Lobo has traits that make him a good role model.

“Lobo wouldn’t hurt me and he will protect himself, he won’t go into danger, he wouldn’t eat something or do something that would get him hurt and he could set a good example of how people should behave,” O’Connor added.

She remains astounded about the groundswell of reaction about an idea meant to simply make people smile, much like last winter’s video posting of Lobo shovelling snow.

“I’m just really taken how this has gone because it started out very simple,” said Lorraine.

“There’s no offense to anybody that is running, it was just started out to be fun,” according to Lobo’s owner, who has do doubt of the outcome if Lobo was actually a candidate for Mayor of Grand Forks or maybe a Member of Parliament.

“Canada has spoken, the world is starting to speak, Lobo’s got everybody’s vote,” O’Connor proclaimed.