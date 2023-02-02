Wanted Man By RCMP Seen in Trail

Police believe a man wanted by Grand Forks RCMP is in the Trail area.

Ryan Harp is accused of choking someone, assault with a weapon, making threats and arson.

The 31-year-old is considered armed and dangerous and police urge he is not be approached.

Harp is 6’2”, weighs about 210 lbs and Grand Forks RCMP say he may have shaved off his beard.

Police ask anyone who may know where he is to call Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288, Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.