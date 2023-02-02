Wanted Man By RCMP Seen in Trail
Police believe a man wanted by Grand Forks RCMP is in the Trail area.
Ryan Harp is accused of choking someone, assault with a weapon, making threats and arson.
The 31-year-old is considered armed and dangerous and police urge he is not be approached.
Harp is 6’2”, weighs about 210 lbs and Grand Forks RCMP say he may have shaved off his beard.
Police ask anyone who may know where he is to call Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288, Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Silver City Days - City of TrailMay 10 - 14th 2023
-
Castlegar Council Talks Fire Department Donation, FireSmart FundsThe Castlegar Rotary Club is committing up to $60,000 for a UTV, trailer and wildfire skid unit. Another item set for adoption next week is approval of a grant application for FireSmart programming.
-
Rossland Light Opera Players Present - Don't Stop the MusicFebruary 17th & 18th, 2023
-
Canada Rock Fest Founder Addresses 2023 CancellationThe announcement hit social media this past weekend and garnered a fair amount of online attention. Canada Rock Fest was formerly known as Cannafest and for a brief period, Titans of Rock.
-
Decriminalization Plan Launched as Drug Overdose Deaths Increase30 Kootenay-Boundary residents lost their lives last year to toxic street drugs. That makes 2022 the deadliest ever for the region. The results were announced on day one of BC's decriminalization plan.
-
Nelson City Council Debates FCM Board SeatA late item on January 17th spoke to a vacant seat for FCM's last two meetings ahead of their Annual General Meeting. If selected, the City would incur Councillor Logtenberg's travel expenses to attend meetings.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Talks Arrest Warrant, Theft, Prohibited Drivers, moreGrand Forks RCMP caught word of a stolen truck just before 9PM on January 26th.
-
Castlegar Council Talks Crime Reduction Unit, Letter to ProvinceCouncil inquired about a missing member to the Crime Reduction Unit. City officials will work with RCMP to include any underlying details in the letter.
-
GF Aquatic Centre Seeking Seniors to LifeguardThe team hopes to see a range of ages and life experience at poolside that are as diverse as the facility's patrons.