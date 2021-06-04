Warfield Man Challenging Drug Trafficking Charges in Court

The Warfield man accused in a major drug bust in Trail wants to have the trafficking charges thrown out of court.

Federal prosecutors said John Schubert is alleging his Canadian Charter rights were breached by RCMP during his March 2020 arrest.

The 33-year-old was taken into custody after the simultaneous raids on five locations by officers from across the Kootenay region.

Police said they seized cocaine, cannabis, a large amount of cash, in addition to drug trafficking items, handguns, rifles, shotguns and several vehicles.

The constitutional challenge is scheduled to start Sept. 7 in Rossland Provincial Court.

Schubert was taken back into custody last month on assault and death threat charges stemming from an alleged incident in Warfield on Apr. 6.