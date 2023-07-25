Week-Long Amber Alert in BC Has Nelson Connection
One of the men at the centre of a week-long BC Amber Alert is from Nelson.
RCMP say Abraxus Glazov is an outdoorsman who has lived off-grid in the past.
The 53-year-old is the boyfriend of Verity Bolton, who is accused of abducting her 10-year-old son and 8 year-old-daughter.
RCMP say Glazof has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area.
Police believe the adults planned to go off-grid before taking the kids on vacation and are living in trailers somewhere in a rural area.
RCMP say they've received over 180 tips, but the last known sighting of the children was July 7 at a Merritt gas station.
Police and the family continue to be concerned about their well being.
RCMP also suspect Bolton’s father Robert is with them. Police report that he hasn’t been seen since meeting up with his daughter at his home on June 30.
The 74-year-old is said to have health problems and may appear to be confused or disoriented.
Surrey RCMP say the last confirmed sighting of Verity Bolton was July 15 at a grocery store in Kamloops.
Police sent out an Amber Alert for 8-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshaua Bolton on July 19.
RCMP reported they have been travelling in a blue Dodge Ram 2500 truck which has been seen towing a number of trailers including one for horses.
