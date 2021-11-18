West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley COVID Rates Remain Low

The new weekly COVID-19 case counts throughout the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley remain in the single digits.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control reported the Trail Health Area had just two positive tests from Nov. 7-13, a reduction of five from the previous week. The area recorded a pandemic high 79 cases in late Sept.

The Castlegar and Nelson Health areas saw reductions of two cases each from the week ending Nov..6, as Castlegar had just one and Nelson had three.

The Creston Valley added a case for a total of five, while the Grand Forks area had six new infections for the second straight week.

Kootenay Lake went case free after recording one the week before.

Arrow Lakes had four new cases after avoiding any detectable cases the previous week.

The Kettle Valley just west of Grand Forks had gone three weeks without an infection before two positive tests were recorded last week.