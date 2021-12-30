West Kootenay-Boundary COVID cases Increase Dramatically

It looks as if the Omicron variant has reached the West Kootenay-Boundary.

B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for the week of Dec. 19-25 suggested new infections were four times higher than the previous week.

The Nelson Health Area led the surge with 31 positive tests during the seven-day period. The area recorded seven during the week of Dec. 12-18.

In the Castlegar area, new cases increased from eight to 28.

Greater Trail saw an increase from seven to 26, while the Grand Forks area had 14 last week, after none were detected from Dec. 12-18.

There were eight new positive tests in Arrow Lake after none were found the week before.

The Creston Valley had one fewer new infection, dropping from three to two.

Meanwhile, Kootenay Lake had no cases for a second straight week.

The total for all of these health areas jumped from 27 to 110.

B-C Health officials announced a new daily record of 2,944 new cases on Wed. and said there were 16,014 active cases across the province.

The Interior added 374 new positive tests with 1,576 active cases.