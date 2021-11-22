West Kootenay Eco Society Boss Feels B-C Disaster was Preventable

The Executive Director of the West Kootenay Eco Society said the catastrophic floods and mudslides in the lower mainland didn't have to happen.

Montana Burgess blames climate change and intense logging just above the landslide areas, along with another decision contrary to nature that contributed to the disaster.

“We built part of the lower mainland on flood plains and old wetlands, so when we get these extreme weather events they’re trying to bring it back to that way so that’s one of the reasons that there has been flooding too, it’s really sad,” said Burgess.

The Eco-Society’s Executive Director said the aftermath of the disaster has left her frustrated, but understands that the concept of global warming is difficult to grasp for anyone who has not lived through its consequences.

“We have not done a great job of people in Canada communicating with other people how we have been experiencing these things over the past ten years,” said Burgess as the floods and landslides followed record breaking heat as well as a long and difficult wildfire season this past summer.

Burgess stated residents in the West Kootenay have responded well to the society’s efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including the ten municipalities who have signed on to the 100% Renewable Kootenays campaign. It calls for a commitment toward or adoption of fully renewable energy plans by 2050.

Burgess encourages residents to pressure provincial and federal governments to invest in green energy projects, while supporting local plans to promote ecologically cleaner transportation, adding that not everyone will be able to afford electric vehicles.

“Making sure we are putting in more bike lanes and making sure we have more public transportation and making sure that transportation connects amongst our regions in a good way so people can more around, get to work, get to school without having to get in their personal vehicles,” she said.

Burgess is also hopeful those affected by the disaster will get the support they need.

“It’s a real mess and so tragic, the cost of cleanup and trying to rebuild and supporting all the people that have their homes and their lives destroyed is going to be astronomical and could have been preventable,” said the organization’s executive director.