West Kootenay Toy Run 2021
Date: September 12, 2021
Location: Castlegar Community Complex
Since 1988, the West Kootenay Toy Run Association has raised over $800,000. in monetary donations for the Christmas Food Hamper, local food banks, high school bursaries and local Salvation Army branches.
Pre-register for the event at the Chances Casino in Castlegar on Friday, Sept 11 from 7-10pm.
Watch the bikes ride through Castlegar just after 10am from the Castlgar Community Complex.
Greater Trail Hospice SocietySeptember 10, 11 and 24th and 25th.
Conservative Candidate Looking to Build on First CampaignThe Conservative Candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay says she is committed to bringing constituent's concerns to Ottawa. Helena Konanz lost to New Democrat Richard Cannings by less than 800 votes in 2019.
Trail RCMP Investigating Road Rage IncidentPolice said it started early Saturday afternoon after the driver of a pick-up truck was upset by the way a Trail couple parked their car at a coffee shop and tried to start a fight.
Richard Cannings Seeking Third Term in Ottawa.The M-P for South Okanagan-West Kootenay feels housing is the main local issue leding up to the September 20th federal election. Richard Cannings said qualified job seekers can't find affordable housing and there isn't enough supportive accomodation for the riding's vulnerable population.
City Council Approves New Lights and Netting for Trail's Butler ParkThe City of Trail is going ahead with the majority of the Butler Park project this year. The entire $1.64 million plan includes installing the poles, electrical and lighting this year with the protective netting being added in early 2022.
Nelson, Creston, Castlegar and Trail Set COVID-19 Case RecordsLocal COVID-19 cases have climbed dramatically. New weekly records were set in four areas last week with 117 positive tests in Nelson, giving the area a three week total of 242. Creston added 49, Castlegar 34 and Trail 21.
Rossland Resident Hopes South Okanagan-West Kootenay goes GreenTara Howse will represent the Green Party in the Sept. 20 federal election in her second consecutive campaign. Howse said her campaign will focus on local issues.
Smoke Eaters Trade for 20-year-old GoalieThe Trail Smoke Eaters have added 20-year-old goaltender Evan Fradette from Fort MacMurray of the AJHL in a trade for 20-year-old forward Justin Ross and future considerations.
Trail Native Contemplating Retirement After Striking Olympic BronzeLauren Bay-Regula is pretty sure she is retiring from competitive softball after winning a bronze medal with Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. The Trail native wants to think it over for another month or two.