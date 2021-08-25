West Kootenay Toy Run 2021

Date: September 12, 2021

Location: Castlegar Community Complex

Since 1988, the West Kootenay Toy Run Association has raised over $800,000. in monetary donations for the Christmas Food Hamper, local food banks, high school bursaries and local Salvation Army branches.

Pre-register for the event at the Chances Casino in Castlegar on Friday, Sept 11 from 7-10pm.

Watch the bikes ride through Castlegar just after 10am from the Castlgar Community Complex.