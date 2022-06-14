West Kootenay Under Flood Watch
The B-C River Forecast Centre has declared a Flood Watch for the West Kootenay.
The R-D-C-K is paying particular attention to the Kaslo River below Kemp Creek, the Slocan River near Crescent Valley, and their Creston and Nelson-area tributaries.
The evacuation alert remains in affect for about 125 properties in the community of Six Mile near Duhamel Creek.
The Flood Watch is the next step up from a High Streamflow Advisory.
The RDKB said on Mon. that the High Streamflow Advisory in the Boundary Region included the West Kettle, Kettle and Granby Rivers.
The City of Trail reported flooding in the 300 block of Ritchie Avenue in Tadanac.
City officials said crews are working on interim and long-term drainage solutions.
Former Prostitute and Drug Addict Said Selkirk College Saved Her LifeIf not for Selkirk College in Trail, I'd probably be dead. Kelsey Guesford also said her long journey from a self-destructive lifestyle began in 2017, with the decision to enroll in the education upgrading program.
KBRH Golf Tournament 2022Friday, July 15th, 2022
Community Futures Speaks to New Disaster Planning ToolThe Business Continuity Planning Tool has been tested in group settings for over four years and helps identify hazards, core assets and functions as well as risk mitigation to reduce any negative impacts to business.
Evacuation Alert Lifted in RDCK, Reactivated in RDKBThe Evacuation Alert for 164 properties in the community of Six Mile along Duhamel Creek has been lifted, but officials warn the alert could be reinstated. It has for 10 rural Grand Forks properties on Beatrice and Division Streets after being lifted last week.
RDCK Rescinds Duhamel Creek Evacuation AlertWater levels have reportedly dropped and the BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded the Flood Watch Advisory to a High Streamflow Advisory for the entire region.
Nelson Crews Respond to Monday Morning Morgan Street BlazeChief Jeff Hebbert tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that the property’s primary residence was far back from the roadway and below road-level, so crews made their own attack path over a railing to reach the flame engulfed sauna building.
Kaslo Seeks Feedback on Sidewalk Patio PolicyOne consideration heard on May 24th is whether cafe seating is permitted next to buildings, food and beverage areas, or in parking spaces. The Village is also asking if merchant encroachments should be allowed on the sidewalk and whether permits should be required.
Selkirk College Buys Building in Downtown TrailThe province is paying for a $1,000,000 in upgrades to the Selkirk College building in downtown Trail. President Maggie Matear also called the RDKB's decision to sell them the building for a dollar extremely generous.
