West Kootenay Under Flood Watch

The B-C River Forecast Centre has declared a Flood Watch for the West Kootenay.

The R-D-C-K is paying particular attention to the Kaslo River below Kemp Creek, the Slocan River near Crescent Valley, and their Creston and Nelson-area tributaries.

The evacuation alert remains in affect for about 125 properties in the community of Six Mile near Duhamel Creek.

The Flood Watch is the next step up from a High Streamflow Advisory.

The RDKB said on Mon. that the High Streamflow Advisory in the Boundary Region included the West Kettle, Kettle and Granby Rivers.

The City of Trail reported flooding in the 300 block of Ritchie Avenue in Tadanac.

City officials said crews are working on interim and long-term drainage solutions.