West Kootenay Wildfire Evacuations Extended near Winlaw and Edgewood

Encroaching, wind-aided West Kootenay Wildfires have forced the evacuations of over 500 more properties.

About 175 of them are in the South Slocan along Highway 6 and below Ringrose Creek to Christian Creek, as the Trozzo Creek blaze northeast of Winlaw had grown close to 2,700 hectares.

Some residents have gone to the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex.

Another 356 properties from Edgewood, Needles and north to Whatshan Lake have been chased out by the 2,750 hectare Michaud Creek wildfire about 20 km south of Edgewood (see picture).

Those residents were given access out of the area along Highway 6 which remained closed in both directions and anyone without family or friends to stay with were directed to a church in Kelowna.

After leaving, some evacuated residents described seeing wildfire embers coming down on their yards.

Meanwhile residents from 122 properties in the West Boundary evacuated because of the 2,000 hectare Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos have the option of going to the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks.

Another 304 properties are on evacuation alert.

The RDKB said the evacuation order and alert involves Rock Creek, Mount Baldy and Bridesville.