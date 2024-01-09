Whooping Cough Invades Grand Forks Area, IHA Concerned

Whooping cough is making its way through Grand Forks.

Interior Health is urging parents of kids who aren't vaccinated for the contagious bacterial disease to get their shots.

It starts with cold-like symptoms, a low grade fever and slight cough. Severe coughing spells that end with a whoop can develop within two weeks.

Officials say the affliction, if untreated, can continue to spread for three weeks after coughing begins.

The IHA says women in late stage pregnancies and infants under a year old are at greatest risk and infections could be fatal for babies.

Interior Health will be sending notices to families with children who are not up to date on their immunizations and ask anyone who doesn’t get notified and believe their kids are behind on their shots to book free immunization appointments.

They are available at the Boundary Community Health Centre at 7441 2nd St in Grand Forks.

The centre can be contacted at 250-443-3150.