Whooping Cough Invades Grand Forks Area, IHA Concerned
Whooping cough is making its way through Grand Forks.
Interior Health is urging parents of kids who aren't vaccinated for the contagious bacterial disease to get their shots.
It starts with cold-like symptoms, a low grade fever and slight cough. Severe coughing spells that end with a whoop can develop within two weeks.
Officials say the affliction, if untreated, can continue to spread for three weeks after coughing begins.
The IHA says women in late stage pregnancies and infants under a year old are at greatest risk and infections could be fatal for babies.
Interior Health will be sending notices to families with children who are not up to date on their immunizations and ask anyone who doesn’t get notified and believe their kids are behind on their shots to book free immunization appointments.
They are available at the Boundary Community Health Centre at 7441 2nd St in Grand Forks.
The centre can be contacted at 250-443-3150.
-
Nelson City Council Tackles Proposed Municipal Tax IncreaseDeliberations late December heard that a 3.08% increase is only the starting point for the increase, before additional considerations like the Nelson Police Department's 6.45% requested funding increase.
-
Trail RCMP Report Covers Arrests, Rescues and More Through HolidaysA 37-year-old Trail woman lost her drivers license for three months and her car for one month, after being detained roadside late on Christmas Day. Trail RCMP's first police investigation and offender release of 2024 involves a 53-year old Salmo man with an outstanding warrant for arrest.
-
Petition Launched to Stop Demolition of Pioneer ArenaThe organizer of a petition to save Castlegar's Pioneer Arena will address the RDCK's Recreation Commission on Jan 9th. Jarrett Leason says over 1,600 people have signed the petition to keep the arena open until a replacement ice surface is available.
-
Nelson and Trail Hospitals Welcome New Years BabiesBanaag welcomed Ali Israel, a 6lbs 7oz baby boy, at 8:26AM on January 1st. Trail’s New Years Baby, an 8lbs 1oz boy, was born at 8:48AM on January 1st.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Investigating Rash of Serious AccidentsGrand Forks RCMP are investigating a third fatal accident since Dec 11. Police say a 57-year-old city woman didn't survive last Thursday's crash at North Fork and Coalshute Rd's and haven't ruled out speed or alcohol.
-
Grand Forks Council Approves Revised Wayfinding DesignsDesign changes to color contrast, fonts and more were made following a site visit from Hi-Signs last month.
-
Wednesday Standoff, Traffic Stop, Sees Three Arrested in CrestonCreston Police and the Southeast District Containment Team actioned a plan involving multiple Search Warrants in the Creston Area at 11AM on Wednesday.
-
RDCK Speaks to Demolition of South Slocan SchoolhouseThe former elementary school was build in 1929 and purchased by the RDCK in 1929. Design concepts include washrooms, exercise spaces and performance areas.
-
Castlegar Budget Deliberations see Proposed 6.43% Residential Tax JumpCouncil ultimately brought the proposed 7.83% residential tax increase down to 6.43%, but it wasn't easy. The draft budget also includes a 6.70% tax increase for business/light industrial.