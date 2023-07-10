WHY Resources Proposing Two Processing Plants in Trail Area

The President of West High Yield Resources says the economic benefits of the proposed open pit magnesium mine near Rossland would be felt throughout the region.

Frank Marasco states the company wants to process the ore close to Rossland.

“We would like to have built plants there (Rossland), but they won’t allow us to build plants there, so we want to take it down to the Trail area and build plants in Trail, where we would create 250-to-300 jobs per plant and we want to build two plants,” he claimed.

“So it’s a positive thing, not only creating 50 jobs at the top of the mountain, mining the rock and then shipping it out down to Trail and processing it down there, this is very sustainable for many, many years to come,” according to Marasco.

The company President added that although their first permit is for two years, they hope for subsequent renewals of 10 years at a time, up to about 30 years.

Company Director Barry Baim says WHY resources has had a 20 year presence in Rossland with the last 16 devoted to the magnesium project.

“We’ve operated there, employed local contractors, utilized local services, had an office in town, paid municipal taxes, we’ve been a contributing member of the community for some time,” he told Bounce News.

Marasco says the company plans to be an even bigger contributor if the project goes ahead.

“Whether it’s recreational, whether its affordable housing, whether there’s infrastructure we can help on, as long as we’re profitable, we want to share the wealth,’ said Marasco.

“This isn’t just about the company making money, it’s participating with the community, making the community better, making Rossland better,” he added.

Company officials say they addressed concerns about the project in a meeting with the Provincial Mining Development Review Committee.

The news release from WHY Resources stated that the meeting included technical experts and First Nations representatives.

The company said it will substitute explosives with mechanized equipment to access the ore and enclose the crushing process to reduce dust and noise.

Marasco said they are also awaiting Ministry of Highway’s approval to change the transportation route.

“The transportation and infrastructure, utilizing the truck route that we had planned to go through Rossland, we decided to go through Northport Washington,” he stated.

Baim said that’s in addition to the very stringent environmental standards posed by the BC Government.

“We’re trying to extract a strategic critical mineral that’s important to the future and achieving a net zero by 2050 and a transition to a greener environment,” said Baim.

“It needs to be done in a sustainable manner with stewardship at the highest of levels, and in a market that has those standards,” he added.

Marasco concedes they won’t be able to satisfy everyone.

“It doesn’t matter where you go there is always a few that will disagree, they don’t want it in their backyards, I get it,” Marasco said, feeling more opponents will buy in to their plan as it continues to develop.

“I think we will change their attitudes in time,” Marasco said.

“We want to work with them closely, we want to make everybody happy, we don’t want to work against anybody there, we want everybody to participate and be happy with this project, because it’s good for everybody,” Marasco claimed.

The project is awaiting final provincial approval.