Witnesses and Volunteers Help in Arrest of Suspect in the Slocan

A 28-year-old man is in custody after trying to elude police in the Slocan Valley and faces a long list of charges.

RCMP say he's accused of speeding away from an attempted traffic stop in a motorhome which led to his dramatic capture the next day.

RCMP report the officer conducting the traffic stop didn’t pursue the motorhome for safety reasons.

It was spotted the next day by loggers working along Octopus Forest Service Road.

Police say the loggers kept an eye on the vehicle until RCMP arrived.

Police say they put down a spike belt to stop the motorhome which was traveling erratically, but it didn’t stop and rammed a police cruiser.

RCMP report that prompted an officer to fire a gunshot and the motorhome was disabled, but the driver bolted again, this time on foot into the woods, while a 25-year-old woman was taken into custody.

A social media blitz by police to BC Ferries and residents asking for reports of any suspicious activity resulted in the sighting of the suspect by patrolling volunteers in Fauquier.

The Southeast Emergency Response Team and a police dog were called in to make the arrest, which was made without injuries.

The man who is known to police in BC and Alberta is facing a long list of charges including assault and violating probation.

The woman from Kelowna is also facing a charge of violating bail.

Police had praise for everyone who helped in making the arrest.

“The RCMP wishes to express its appreciation to the community, local contractors, and visitors to the area for their invaluable assistance in apprehending the suspects,” said Cpl. Thomas Gill.