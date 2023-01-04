WK-Boundary Property Assessments Go Up Between 4 and 29%

Property assessments across the Kootenay-Boundary are up again this year.

They range from a high of 29% in the Village of Slocan to four percent in Warfield.

Other Slocan Valley communities also saw significant increases with New Denver and Silverton both up 26%.

Of the cities, Castlegar had the biggest bump at 18%, while Nelson had the highest typical home value at $675-thousand, but assessments in the Queen city only went up five percent.

The figures are based on market values from July 1.

Kootenay Columbia Deputy Assessor Sharlynn Hill stated the assessed prices indicated what homes could have sold for last summer and the prices are subject to change in today’s “shifting market.”

The single-family home assessments comparing the 2022 and 2023 values for West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley communities are listed below.

Castelgar’s median value was 18% higher going from $422,000 in 2022 to $497,000 in 2023.

Grand Forks saw an 11% increase from $362,000 in 2022 to $403,000 in 2023.

Nelson’s median value went from $644,000 in 2022 to $675,000 in 2023, representing an increase of five percent.

In Rossland, the median value increased 16%, jumping from $500,000 in 2021 to $579,000 in 2023.

The increase in Trail was also 16% as median value went up from $302,000 in 2022 to $350,000 in 2023.

In Creston, it was a 15% increase with the median value going from $360,000 in 2022 to $414,000 in 2023.

Fruitvale’s median value increased from $338,000 in 2022 to $414,000 in 2023, which was a difference of nine percent.

Neighbouring Montrose saw a seven percent increase with the 2022 median price at $410,000 going up to $437,000 in 2023.

Kaslo experienced a 20% increase with the median price going up from $393,000 in 2022 to $470,000 in 2023.

The Nakusp median price of $342,000 in 2022 increased to $387,000 in 2023, which was 13% higher.

New Denver’s increase hit 26%, as the median price went from $286,000 in 2022 to $361,000 in 2023.

Silverton also saw a 26% increase with the median price jumping from $312,000 in 2022 to $394,000 in 2023.

The Village of Slocan’s increase led all local communities at 29%. Their median price went from $295,000 in 2022 to $381,000 in 2023.

Salmo property owners experienced a median price increase of 18%, going from $319,000 in 2022 to $375,000 in 2023.

Warfield had the lowest increase at four percent with the median price rising from $370,000 in 2022 to $385,000 in 2023.