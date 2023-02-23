WK Hwy Patrol Makes Weapons Seizure During Traffic Stop

A routine patrol on Hwy 3-B in Trail has resulted on the seizure of two loaded handguns.

RCMP said the West Kootenay Highway Patrol pulled over an unlicensed vehicle and noticed the two people inside were acting suspiciously.

The highway officers along members of the Trail RCMP Detachment searched the vehicle.

Police reported they found a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine around the waist of the passenger.

RCMP also found out that there was a warrant out for the man’s arrest and he was taken into custody.

He has been released pending a future court date on multiple weapons related charges.

Police stated officers later found another loaded handgun and a small quantity of powdered drugs.