WK Hwy Patrol Makes Weapons Seizure During Traffic Stop
A routine patrol on Hwy 3-B in Trail has resulted on the seizure of two loaded handguns.
RCMP said the West Kootenay Highway Patrol pulled over an unlicensed vehicle and noticed the two people inside were acting suspiciously.
The highway officers along members of the Trail RCMP Detachment searched the vehicle.
Police reported they found a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine around the waist of the passenger.
RCMP also found out that there was a warrant out for the man’s arrest and he was taken into custody.
He has been released pending a future court date on multiple weapons related charges.
Police stated officers later found another loaded handgun and a small quantity of powdered drugs.
-
The Kootenay Rhythm Dragons are looking for new members!March 4th, 2023
-
Nelson City Council Defers Decision on Pier CanopyThe project is 69% complete and proposes a world-class public space to support programming through all seasons, but the exterior canopy initially costing $360,000 would now cost the city over $800,000.
-
Nelson City Council Debates Grant Application and Letter of SupportThe overall Civic Centre Project has three focuses: the Low Carbon Heritage Renewal, Theatre Renovation, and Accessibility. The accessibility upgrades are estimated to cost $4.2-million and the City is on the hook if the grant application is unsuccessful.
-
Castlegar RCMP Arrests Two for TraffickingThe arrests followed a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by the two accused and the consequent seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Canadian currency.
-
Trail RCMP Responds to Toy Gun Incident DowntownPolice responded to single motor vehicle roll overs in Rossland on both Friday and Saturday. RCMP is also highlighting an arrest from back on February 9th.
-
Benefit Concert Planned in Castlegar Following Thrums CollisionThe benefit concert for Meadow Moonflower Mullaney is from noon until midnight at the Castlegar Recreation Complex.
-
Trail RCMP Responds to Break and Enter, morePolice caught word last Friday, February 10th at 10:28AM, of an unconscious male inside a Victoria Street business. On Sunday, February 12th around 2:30AM, police responded to a reported break and enter in progress at Dairy Queen on Bay Avenue.
-
Citizen of the Year Award - Call for NominationsCloses Friday April 14th
-
2023 Nelson Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BCMarch 10, 2023