WK Man Guilty of Sexual Assault Sentenced to Five Years

Judge Lindsay Lyster called his crimes “morally and legally reprehensible.”

She has sentenced Kenneth John Harrison to five years in prison.

Harrison was found guilty of sexual touching, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault after an 11 day trial in Nelson Supreme Court.

He was accused in a series of incidents on June 6 and 7, 2019.

Lyster ruled Harrison, who was 60-years-old at the time, gave a person under the age of 16 drugs and committed the acts in three different remote locations.

The local man denied the allegations at trial, but Judge Lyster said she found the victim’s testimony more credible and pointed to DNA evidence as another factor in her decision to convict.

Lyster also stated that the victim, who is in the foster care system had to endure almost four days on the witness stand during trial, an experience the judge called harrowing.

“(The victim) was clearly traumatized by the assaults and further traumatized by testimony,” the judge said while pronouncing sentence.

Lyster ruled although Harrison was also taking drugs at the time, he knew that he was committing crimes against an extremely vulnerable youth.

“He knew (the victim’s) age and that (the victim) was looking for drugs,” the judge stated, noting he supplied the methamphetamine and ketamine and continued with one of the assaults while the victim was showing signs of being ill.

The judge stated that based on statements that Harrison gave to doctors during professional pre-sentence evaluations, he is a “poor prospect for rehabilitation,” and presents an average risk to re-offend.

She stated that the reports indicated Harrison was highly critical of the justice system and blamed the victim for his situation, insisting he was being falsely accused.

Lyster cited the fact that Harrison’s health problems could prevent him from a similar offense in the future. He has lost an eye to cancer and some of his toes have been surgically removed.

However, the judge indicated that if Harrison were to re-offend he would likely chose another youth who is very vulnerable and circled back to his lack of self accountability.

“He continues to deny and has expressed no remorse,” she commented.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of between 6-and-7 years, while the defense argued for a sentence of three years

Prosecutor Cheryl-Anne Pine told Bounce News the sentence was appropriate.

“The Crown is satisfied,” she said.

“The Crown had argued for a significant jail sentence in this case and I would say the decision of BC Supreme Court is in line with what we advocated,” she added, noting it’s also a testament to the victim.

“The Crown is extremely grateful for the resilience of the victim that had to testify in this trial and see this matter through,” said the prosecutor.

Harrison has already served roughly 8 months in remand, including time following his release for violating bail.

The remainder of Harrison’s sentence works out to four years and 122 days.

He will also have to submit DNA for the sex offender’s registry and won’t be allowed to have weapons for 10 years following his release from prison.

Pine feels the decision at the end of a long and hard fought case confirms an important and recently set legal precedent.

“It has been a long road, but the sentence sends the message that the law will not tolerate the exploitation of children.”