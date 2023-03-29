WK Wildcats Capture Provincial Crown, Making Local Hockey History

It’s still a little surreal.

That’s the feeling of West Kootenay Wildcats Coach Jim Maniago, days after winning the Provincial U-18 Girls Hockey Championship.

After a 2-1-1 round robin record, the Wildcats scored an emotional 3-2 overtime win over Vancouver in the semi final, setting up a rematch with Victoria, who upended the Wildcats 6-3 during the round robin at the championship tournament in Williams Lake.

The West Kootenay crew rolled up a 4-0 lead by the late stages of the third period and added another goal late in the final frame for the 5-2 victory.

Maniago described the feeling on the bench when the final buzzer went, as reflective.

“We dealt with injuries and suspensions and a really, really tough draw that we had and tough schedule timing wise, they just kind of stuck with it and when the buzzer went we all just kind of looked at each other and it was like, did that really just happen?” he said.

Maniago called it a total team effort from the group of players from Rock Creek, Grand Forks, Nelson, Castlegar and Trail.

“Some of them have played together before, but they all really came together, they all believed in some of the team work we promoted and they are a really tight group, a special group of girls,” said Maniago, who added that a balanced attack was the key to victory.

“We had 11 different girls that scored of our 15 which was the most in the tournament,” said the coach.

“Everyone did have a role, everyone contributed and our goaltending was excellent,” he added.

Maniago also feels it’s fitting that this group has brought home the first BC championship captured by the West Kootenay girls program and the first provincial banner for the region in the last 13 years.

He credits this group for re-starting the girls program six years ago and never giving up.

“A lot of lean years for them, lots of losing, a couple of years where they couldn’t have a team, really slim benches just to try to keep it going,” said Maniago who feels this team has earned its place in the local hockey history book.

“I’m really proud of them for sticking with it and believing in the program.”