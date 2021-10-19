Wolford Ready to Lead Smokies to Winning Season

The captain of the Trail Smoke Eaters points to a successful weekend as proof the many new faces in the dressing room are building team chemistry.

Coalson Wolford feels pushing Penticton to overtime in their building before dropping a 4-3 decisionm followed by Saturday’s see-saw 6-5 victory in overtime against a skilled Wenatchee Wild team is an indication they are improving as a group.

“The fact we know we can skate with the top teams in the league and compete, and push them into overtime, we didn’t play the best, we could easily figure out some of the stuff that’s going on, I think the confidence we got from those games will help us a lot,” said the San Jose, California native.

The second year Smokie heading into this third season in the BCHL said it’s encouraging to see the team come together.

“I think we had just a little bit of a slow start, we’re kind of figuring out who we are as a team, finding our identity, we’ve had some flashes of good (things) that have happened, and I can’t wait to see what happens from there as we build on it.” said Wolford who has a goal and three assists through five regular season games.

Wolford was named captain just before the home-and-home series that opened the regular season against the Cranbrook Bucks and feels he can lead by example.

“I was really honoured, kind of surprised, but really happy to get it (the captaincy), and lead this team to hopefully a winning season,” said the 20-year-old.

The Smoke Eaters are 2-2-1 heading into this weekend’s games against Surrey and Langley in Chilliwack at the BCHL Showcase.