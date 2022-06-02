Woman Critical After Car Crash; Woman Charged in Car Theft Case

Trail RCMP said a 78-year-old Castlegar woman was critically injured in Tuesday's noon hour accident on Highway 22.

Police stated she was a passenger in a south-bound SUV driven by an 81-year-old woman from Castlegar that was trying to turn left into Genelle when it collided with a truck travelling north.

The driver of the SUV and a 25-year-old Thrums man in the truck were also taken to hospital.

Police said he was transported as a precaution because of the considerable impact of the collision, adding that both vehicles needed to be towed.

Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters needed to use the jaws-of-life to get the women out of their car.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old Fruitvale woman appears in court in three weeks on charges in the May 25th theft of a car belonging to a 20-year-old Montrose man.

Brightney Soukochoff was confronted by TJ Murdoch when he spotted his car at the Centex Gas Bar in Salmo.

Two suspects fled before police could get there.

RCMP said Soukochoff was arrested that night after an investigation into a women seen trying to get into vehicles on Old Waneta Road.

Murdoch told Bounce News his car is basically a write-off and the items in his car at the time of the theft had not been recovered.

A charge of possessing stolen property is also being recommended by RCMP to prosecutors against a 39-year-old Trail man.