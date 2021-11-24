Woman Injured in Genelle Collision Transferred to KBRH

A young woman seriously injured close to a month ago in a head on collision near Genelle continues her recovery at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

Jessica Klukert’s friend Jennifer Burton said Jessica was transferred from Kelowna General Hospital after surgery on a shattered pelvis, leg and ankle.

“Now she’s starting rehabilitation in her wheelchair,” said Burton.

“So she will be in a wheelchair for I believe she said around three months, then they are trying to do physio on her so they can get her walking,” said Jessica’s friend who added with that will bring mobility challenges once she is released from hospital.

“They’ll be setting her up with equipment for her home, so that’s what’s going to be very complicated for her (and her partner) Devon, is just how she is going to be mobile around her home when she is going to be in a wheelchair,” said Jennifer who stated Jessica wants to make a full recovery for others more than herself..

“She’s just trying to be as active as possible because she know people need her and depend on her, her family, her friends and loved ones, because she is just a caring type of person,” said Burton who described her friend’s attitude as strong and amazing.

“She’s in pain, but she’s still positive and just really herself, it’s just like you see her and it’s like, there’s Jessica, she’s just so positive and beaming and beautiful,” she said and added the badly injured 22-year-old woman is showing maturity beyond her years.

Burton said tears flowed from Jessica once she learned donations to her go-fund-me page exceeded it’s $20,000 goal.

“She’s overwhelmed by the love and support she’s received,” said Burton.

“She’s going to use that money to help her situation the best that she can so she can get back to the life she wants to get back to,” said Burton who pointed out the page is still taking donations.

Jessica and Devon are taking a wait and see approach toward the next few months.

“They just want to do their best, see how things go, see how her body adjusts and how she heals and see where they go from there,” said Burton.

The RCMP are still investigating the collision which saw the other driver cross the centre-line and hit Jessica’s car head-on. Police said it could take a few months to determine if there will be criminal charges.