Woman Pleads Guilty to Stabbings of Castlegar Teens
A 31-year-old woman accused of attempted murder in the stabbings of two teenage girls in Castlegar has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.
Sasha Prokaski admitted to aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and break and entry in the February 2021 attack.
The guilty pleas came before she was set to face a preliminary hearing in Castlegar Provincial Court on five charges including attempted murder and uttering threats.
RCMP said one of the girls suffered life-threatening injuries and her friend was also stabbed following a break in to a home in the city.
Prokaski is scheduled to return to court in Castlegar Aug. 24 for a pre-sentence report and to set a date for sentencing.
-
Canadian Idol Contestant Suffers Spinal Cord InjuryThe friend of a Fruitvale man who has suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury is raising funds for Gary Morrisette's rehabilitation. Mike Pedersen says Gary is facing the challenge with the type of zeal that made him a loved and respected musician.
-
Rossland Mayor Speaks to Trail Improvements, Water Main ReplacementRossland City Council has contracted Copcan Civil Limited Partnership to spruce up the trail and replace the City's aging water main.
-
Trail RCMP Seize Weapons, Suspend Suspected Drugged DriversRCMP found a rifle and baseball bat after responding to alleged threats by two men downtown and suspended the licenses of two suspected drugged drivers, including one who had her three-year-old child in the back seat.
-
Nelson Driver Makes Grand Forks RCMP May-Long Wrap-upOn May 23rd a 17-year old Nelson driver had their vehicle impounded for exceeding 100km/h in a 50-zone and was charged for excessive speed, failure to produce a driver’s license and failure to display their "N" sign.
-
Kootenay Gem, Mineral, Fossil Show & SaleJune 4 & 5th Sunfest Weekend
-
Nelson Creston MLA Speaks to Local Library FundingThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson to discuss newly announced library funding.
-
Ukrainian Family of Four Arrives in NelsonA man, woman and their twin 7-year-old boys who fled Ukraine are experiencing life in Nelson. Tina Coletti is part of the group that expedited their arrival after learning the family wasn't able to go to their original destination and said greeting them was an unbelievable experience.
-
Castlegar City Council Mulls RCMP Donation Spending OptionsThis as the donation was received by Castlegar RCMP back in December, but police are required to hand it over to the City or Revenue Canada.
-
RDKB Seeks Feedback from Rural Residents on Climate ActionLocal stories from rural electoral areas will help determine RDKB climate action priorities moving ahead.