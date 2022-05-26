Woman Pleads Guilty to Stabbings of Castlegar Teens

A 31-year-old woman accused of attempted murder in the stabbings of two teenage girls in Castlegar has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Sasha Prokaski admitted to aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and break and entry in the February 2021 attack.

The guilty pleas came before she was set to face a preliminary hearing in Castlegar Provincial Court on five charges including attempted murder and uttering threats.

RCMP said one of the girls suffered life-threatening injuries and her friend was also stabbed following a break in to a home in the city.

Prokaski is scheduled to return to court in Castlegar Aug. 24 for a pre-sentence report and to set a date for sentencing.