Woman Seriously Injured in Hwy 3-A Crash near Nelson
A 60-year-old woman was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 3-A in the Nelson area.
RCMP said witnesses told investigators she was driving a northbound SUV that crossed the centre line and hit a pick-up heading south.
The 38-year-old woman driving the pick-up was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.
RCMP reported her injuries were not life threatening.
The collision which happened at about 5 p.m. on Wed. closed that section of the Hwy for about five hours while emergency crews cleared the road.
The Ministry of Highways said traffic started flowing again between Granger and Crescent roads at about 10:30 p.m. after a vehicle retrieval.
