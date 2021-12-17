Woman Suspected to be High on Drugs Found in Trail Supermarket

Baking staff at Ferraro Foods in Trail got a surprise when they arrived at work early last Saturday morning.

RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich said they found a woman who had been in the store for several hours.

“We believe this person had broken into broken into Ferraro’s, got into the basement and spent several hours before being discovered and once discovered, they (staff) contacted RCMP,” said Wicentowich who commended staff for not confronting the Nelson resident.

The Trail RCMP Detachment Commander also stated the woman’s interaction with staff and police suggested she was high.on drugs.

“We do have to consider people’s status, which is their mental health state or maybe their state of intoxication,” said Wicentowich.

“Some of the things that are being said sometime indicate to us, this person may not have fully realized what they were doing because they were in some kind of altered state,” he told Bounce News and added the woman who was wanted on outstanding warrants in Nelson was arrested without incident.

“She was cooperative when we attended and through the whole process, although maybe a bit confused,” according to Wicentowich.

Police suspect she may have gotten in through an unlocked back door and is facing possible charges of break, enter and theft.

Meanwhile Trail RCMP suspect the 42-year-old city man who died last week in his Victoria Street residence was a victim of a Fentanyl overdose.

Wicentowich told the audience listening to last month’s Radio Open House on Bounce Radio, a new and potentially deadly illicit street drug was circulating through the area. He told listeners the drug can be immune to Naloxone, which is used to revive overdose victims.