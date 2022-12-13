Woman who Stabbed Castlegar Teens Sentenced to Six Years

The woman convicted of stabbing two teenage girls in Castlegar is going to prison.

Sasha Prokaski (31) was sentenced to six years Tues. morning in Castlegar Court for the attack in Feb. of 2021 that resulted in physical injuries to both girls and severe emotional trauma both are still experiencing.

The Crown had argued for a term of between six and eight years, while the defense felt a sentence of two years including time served, followed by three years probation would be more appropriate.

Judge Robert Brown said a sentence of less than two years was not appropriate.

He called the attack “senseless and cruel”, noting the severe injuries suffered by one of the girls who continued to be stabbed while escaping her attacker through a small opening in the backyard fence at her grandmother’s house. She suffered multiple wounds from head to toe and has been left unable to play sports or even go for hikes.

Brown commented the only thing that stood in the way of a severe chest wound for the other girl was the wire in her undergarment.

The girls were asleep on couches before being woken up by Prokaski who had broken in through an unlocked door. Brown alluded to the horror the girls must have felt while in a house that should be a “safe place.” The judge called their ordeals “life altering experiences.”

Brown took Prokaski’s difficult childhood and adult life into consideration.

The Indigenous woman was raised by two alcoholic parents and suffered emotional, physical and sexual abuse. The mother of four spiralled into a methamphetamine addiction after the break up of a relationship and the loss of custody of her youngest child.

She was described by her lawyer to be in a drug induced psychosis when she attacked the girls, an incident he told court that she didn’t remember, expressed regret over and apologised for.

Brown also considered Prokaski’s guilty pleas to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

However, the judge determined that breaching probation three times was an indication that Prokaski is not committed to drug treatment, making her “a high risk to relapse and reoffend.”

With credit for time served while in remand, Prokaski’s remaining sentence amounts to five years and 11 days.

After going through the physical and emotional healing process with her daughter, the mother of the girl who suffered the more serious injuries said she was disappointed with the sentence.

She had wanted seven years, but conceded it was likely too much to hope for.

She suggested enduring the sentencing hearing and judge’s ruling meant reliving the nightmare, but said it was necessary

“It was definitely something that had to be done, it was difficult, but I definitely would do it every time,” she said, adding that it was important make victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing to express their feelings.

“I don’t think I could be fully prepared for today or what was going to happen (hearing the sentence), but it was nice to be heard and for all of us to be seen and, you know, to be able to face her,” she stated, adding that it was most important for Prokaski to hear how her actions have affected everyone involved.

“She needs to hear what she’s done to us and what she’s done to my daughter, what she’s done to our friends, what she’s done to the community,” she stated, knowing both girls and their families still face long battles ahead to deal with the emotional scars.

"Where else can we go except move forward and hopefully at least there is some closure with this (the court) portion if it."