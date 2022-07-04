Young Woman Gravely Injured in Highway 3-A Collision

An 18 year old Quebec woman is on life support and not expected to survive Thursday's collision between a BC Transit Bus and Purolator cube van on Highway 3-A near Castlegar.

West Kootenay Highway Patrol Inspector Chad Badry said she was part of a visiting group of college students.

“There were actually 16 students visiting from Que. as part of a Selkirk College program that were among the passengers and unfortunately one of those students was gravely injured where she was sitting right next to the window where the van hit,” he said, adding that the collision happened at about 4:30 p.m.

“The Purolator Courier Van ended up colliding with a BC Transit Bus that was headed toward Nelson from Castlegar,” according to Badry who stated the van crossed the centre line and side-swiped the bus.

The highway was closed for several hours to allow RCMP to reconstruct the incident, collect evidence and recover the vehicles.

Police said the young woman’s classmates performed life-saving first aid before she was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail and later transferred to Kelowna General Hospital.

Badry stated the investigation continues and officers want to speak with anyone who was in three specific vehicles that drove through the scene.

“On the BC Transit busses as everyone knows there is video on that,” said Badry.

“We were able to see a blue two-door coupe, a silver newer SUV and an older grey Pathfinder that were directly behind the courier van that did not end up remaining at the scene,” Badry added.

Police are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to determine why the van crossed the centre line.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Kootenay Highway Patrol at 250-354-5180 and cite file # 2022-3153.