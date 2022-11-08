Save the date of November 26th because it is time for the 13th Annual Lindsay Jolly Jog!

Kawartha Lakes Food Source already thinking about a fun way to kick off the holiday season, with a festive and family-friendly day that encourages you to go for a 5K walk or run around Lindsay, followed by a chili lunch and prize giveaway for those most festively dressed.

The event is held to fundraise for Kawartha Lakes Food Source. The funds will go towards food security efforts around the City, like providing fresh milk and eggs for food banks, buying fresh fruit and milk for school breakfast programs and supporting many other programs designed to get food to those who need it. Collect pledges towards your 5K run, as we work to reach our goal of $5,000 raised!

Jog 5K your way. Sign up as either a virtual or in-person jogger. Whether in-person, virtually or by pledging support to a participating Jogger, you can be a part of the festive fun! Registration is free, but we do encourage financially able participants to donate $20 per jogger, as that amount is eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

“We can’t wait for the 13th annual run,” said Kate Dorotheou, Community Engagement Coordinator at KLFS. “What could be better than a day dedicated to raising funds to combat hunger, combined with holiday festivities? Plus, the costumes are always spectacular!”

Go to www.eventbrite.ca and search Lindsay Jolly Jog 2022 to register, and to learn more.

Have a question? Contact Kate at info@kawarthalakesfoodsource.com or 705-324-0707. Follow @KawarthaLakesFoodSource on Facebook and Instagram for updates.