2nd Annual Art in the Park - Pontypool
Positively Pontypool presents 2nd Annual Art In The Park. At the Ponderosa, 86 Pontypool Rd. Saturday August 20th, 2022
There will be a classic car show going at the same time and location. Something for everyone. 10-4
ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BOBCAYGEON LARGE LOONIE AUCTIONSUNDAY AUGUST 21ST AT 3 P.M
Women’s Resources Marquee Event Fundraiser featuring Jann ArdenConcert is February 5, 2023 at 7:30pm
Journey for Health 2022 - KinmountDo you have your pledge sheet yet? Support the Kinmount and District Health Centre!
Primrose Hill Manor Heritage Tour & Ice Cream Social.As far back as 1897, Primrose Hill Manor (known locally as the Janetville Mansion) used to host Ice Cream Socials on the property. It's time to carry on the tradition.
ST. PAUL'S STAWRBERRY & SALAD SUPPER Thursday June 23rd.IT'S BACK!!! AND THEY'RE THRILLED. THE ANNUAL STRAWBERRY & SALAD SUPPER!
Wednesday Night Car Cruise and Fly-In - Lindsay AirportThe Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport will host Wednesday Night Car Cruises and Fly-Ins starting May 25th. Every Wednesday night, weather permitting, till Fall. The restaurant will remain open during the Cruises.
Easter Eggstravaganza - Fenelon FallsThis Saturday, April 16th, 2022.