An Artful Legacy: Art Show and Sale - Fenelon Falls
Something very special is coming to the Kawarthas! Three proudly Ukrainian-Canadian siblings are having a joint art show and sale July 30-31 in Fenelon Falls.
There will be something for every taste from detailed sketches to exuberant splashes of color and texture; from intricate fantasies to engraved glass and wooden sculptures.
An Artful Legacy: Art Show and Sale runs Saturday, July 30 from 11-7, and Sunday. July 31 from 11-5 at the Fenelon Falls Community Centre, 27 Veterans Way.
Primrose Hill Manor Heritage Tour & Ice Cream Social.As far back as 1897, Primrose Hill Manor (known locally as the Janetville Mansion) used to host Ice Cream Socials on the property. It's time to carry on the tradition.
Canada Day - City of Kawartha LakesPlease make sure you check the status of these events before going. Happy Canada Day!
Spend your Saturday July 2nd at the Lindsay and District Garden Tour6 gardens in Lindsay, one in Omemee. You won't want to miss this amazing event on Saturday July 2nd, 2022.
CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS IN OMEMEECELEBRATE CANADA DAY IN OMEMEE, FRIDAY JULY 1ST. CLICK THE LINK TO SEE THE SEE POSTER FOR DETAILS.
ST. PAUL'S STAWRBERRY & SALAD SUPPER Thursday June 23rd.IT'S BACK!!! AND THEY'RE THRILLED. THE ANNUAL STRAWBERRY & SALAD SUPPER!
Wednesday Night Car Cruises and Fly-Ins - Lindsay AirportThe Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport will host Wednesday Night Car Cruises and Fly-Ins starting May 25th.
Easter Eggstravaganza - Fenelon FallsThis Saturday, April 16th, 2022.
BOUNCE Pet Of The WeekCheck out the BOUNCE Pet Of The Week with Peterborough Muttsubishi