An Artful Legacy: Art Show and Sale - Fenelon Falls

Something very special is coming to the Kawarthas! Three proudly Ukrainian-Canadian siblings are having a joint art show and sale July 30-31 in Fenelon Falls.



There will be something for every taste from detailed sketches to exuberant splashes of color and texture; from intricate fantasies to engraved glass and wooden sculptures.



An Artful Legacy: Art Show and Sale runs Saturday, July 30 from 11-7, and Sunday. July 31 from 11-5 at the Fenelon Falls Community Centre, 27 Veterans Way.