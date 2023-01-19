BIG GAME SUNDAY! at the Omemee Legion!
BIG GAME SUNDAY! at the Omemee Legion! Sunday February 12th, 2023
Doors open at 3 PM, tasty game day food served starting at 4! Come check out our new big screen TV's, and watch the game! Superbowl Squares, 50/50 draw- join the excitement!
Reserve your table now for a $2.00 donation per person (first come first served) by calling 705-799-5095!
The game is ON!
(All proceeds will benefit veterans and their families, and the local community.)
