BOUNCE Pet Of The Week

Winston was surrendered to the Humane Society on April 19 due to not getting along with children. He is 3 years old and a very sweet and friendly boy. He is described as very active, friendly to visitors, independent, playful, affectionate and a lap cat. He does not get along with other cats, dogs, or children so a quiet and loving home would be best for him. He’s very friendly with people but not children. He is already neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped. His adoption fee is $280. If you are interested in meeting Winston please call 705 878 4618 ext 0