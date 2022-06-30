Canada Day - City of Kawartha Lakes

Happy Canada Day 2022. Please make sure you check the status of these events before going. We will not be able to provide updates to our website on Canada Day.

Lindsay - Visit Lindsay Canada Day on facebook

Where: Wilson fields Time: 3pm-10pm Things to do: ponies, balloon twisting, facepainting, bands, bbq by the Lions Club, bouncy castles and a spectacular fireworks display!

Fenelon Falls

Where: Garnet Graham Park, Fenelon Falls

Time: 1:30pm to 10:30pm.

Things to do: Family entertainment, live music, birthday cake and fireworks at dusk.

Fenelon Falls' Annual Canada Day Celebration, featuring performers in the park: Sultans of String, Pint of Blarney and the Paddling Puppeteers; A Street Party with Live on the Line; An Artists, Artisans & Psychics Fair with Boots of Hazard; Farmers' Market; Rotary Car Draw; Canada Day on the Patio at the Legion, Comedy Night at the Grove Theatre; all kinds of kids activities and Supernova Fireworks.

See: https://maryboro.ca/events/canada-day/



Kinmount

Where: Kinmount Fairgrounds

Time: 5:30 to 10pm

Things to do: Live entertainment, family games and activities, birthday cake and fireworks at dusk.

Little Britain

The Little Britain Community Association will be decorating their community in celebration of Canada Day.

Norland

Where: Ward Park, Norland.

Fireworks at dusk.

Omemee

Woodville – July 3 – Canada Day Fireworks at dusk. Woodville Ball Park

Bobcaygeon: July 1st www.canadadaybobcaygeon.com

Don’t miss the biggest Canada Day party ever in the Kawartha Lakes as we celebrate Canada’s 155th anniversary of Confederation on July 1, 2022! Two official sites will feature family friendly programming on the day, including live entertainment, children/adult games and races, as well as the spectacular Canada Day fireworks, which will be taking place around 10:00 p.m. on the evening of July 1!

And yes, it’s all free!

JULY 1 – HAPPY CANADA DAY BOBCAYGEON!

Here’s just some of what’s being planned:

Bobcaygeon Community Center/Fair Grounds

51 Mansfield Dr will be buzzing with excitement

10:00 am-2:00pm: children’s races, hot dogs and drinks for all, free draw prizes generously donated by Crayola, helium balloons generously donated by Victoria Automotive – Lindsay, fun for the whole family. Birthday cake and cupcakes generously donated by Strang’s ValuMart, ice cream generously donated by Kawartha Dairy, Jumping castles, face painting, Photo Booth, Live entertainment by

Kelly Burrows Trio

2:30 pm: Celebration Parade beginning at fairgrounds (marshalling at 2pm), along Mansfield, Canal, Bolton, King Street and back to the Bobcaygeon Community Center.

Tommy Anderson Park

10pm: Fireworks. The result is a dazzling and perfectly synchronized 360-degree fireworks extravaganza! Keep in mind the fireworks show is weather dependent – rain date is July 2