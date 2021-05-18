Donate A Dish - City of Kawartha Lakes

BOUNCE 91.9 would love for you to support the Donate A Dish initiative.

The Covid-19 Pandemic has disproportionally effected the restaurant and food service industry. It has also created an environment of food insecurity for many families in our area. We want to lend a helping hand to both the restaurant industry and people facing food insecurity in our area.

Here’s how it works. Make a donation below. Your donation will be used to purchase frozen meals from our local restaurants, which will then be distributed through Kawartha Lakes Food Source to individuals and families in need through it's member agencies..

Your donation today not only supports our struggling restaurants, food service industry and our local economy, but also supports families in need to have a healthy, nutritious meal provided by our amazing local restaurants.

There is no donation minimum. Any amount helps. Every time $600 in donations are collected, an order will be placed with a local restaurant to prepare approximately 40 frozen meals to be given to those in need.

To make a donation to Donate A Dish, please click here to use this secure Canada Helps link administered by Kawartha Lakes Food Source. You will receive a tax receipt for all donations over $20. Cash donations can also be arranged.

If you are a local restaurant that would like to participate, please fill out the form below and we will be in touch as quickly as we can to let you know how it works.

Thank you in advance for supporting Donate A Dish. For further details please contact Vince Bierworth at 705 742 8844 ext. 4457 or Vince.Bierworth@bellmedia.ca