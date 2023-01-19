EVENTS AT THE DOWNEYVILLE HALL
January 20th at 7pm Music Trivia Night @ The Downeyville Hall Please contact Jessica Carroll at 7053411641 or visit our Facebook page to enter your team of 1-4 people. $5/person. January 21st from 1-4pm Progressive Euchre @ The Downeyville Hall Please contact Jessica Carroll at 7053411641 or visit our Facebook page to reserve your spot. $10/person. February 4th at 8pm Hard Sundaze Concert @ The Downeyville Hall Tickets available at Jilesen’s Service Centre in Downeyville or visit the Hard Sundaze Facebook page for more information. $10/person.
Trillium Lakelands School Board Transition to Grade 9Information nights are taking place at all Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) secondary schools for Grade 8 students and their parents/guardians throughout the months of January and February.
BIG GAME SUNDAY! at the Omemee Legion!BIG GAME SUNDAY! at the Omemee Legion!
Kawartha Arts Network Fall ClassesAttention all beginner and intermediate artists, registration on now.
Royal Canadian Legion Bobcaygeon Large Loonie AuctionSUNDAY AUGUST 21ST AT 3 P.M
Meet The Bounce Pet of the WeekJoin us for the Bounce Pet of the Week every Wednesday after the 830 am news. BOUNCE Pet Of The Week, brought to you by Peterborough MUTTsubishi, 2071 Lansdowne Street West Peterborough. Built Better, Backed Better. PeterboroughMitsubishi.ca
ST. PAUL'S STAWRBERRY & SALAD SUPPER Thursday June 23rd.IT'S BACK!!! AND THEY'RE THRILLED. THE ANNUAL STRAWBERRY & SALAD SUPPER!
Easter Eggstravaganza - Fenelon FallsThis Saturday, April 16th, 2022.
