EVENTS AT THE DOWNEYVILLE HALL

January 20th at 7pm Music Trivia Night @ The Downeyville Hall Please contact Jessica Carroll at 7053411641 or visit our Facebook page to enter your team of 1-4 people. $5/person. January 21st from 1-4pm Progressive Euchre @ The Downeyville Hall Please contact Jessica Carroll at 7053411641 or visit our Facebook page to reserve your spot. $10/person. February 4th at 8pm Hard Sundaze Concert @ The Downeyville Hall Tickets available at Jilesen’s Service Centre in Downeyville or visit the Hard Sundaze Facebook page for more information. $10/person.