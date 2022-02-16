Fundraiser for the Little Britain Food Bank

The Little Britain Food Bank is rebuilding after being robbed last Thursday of most of its food supply.

Bob Mark New Holland is holding a Food Drive at their four locations: Lindsay, Sunderland, Campbellford, and Napanee on Wednesday February 23rd from 10am to 3pm.

The We Care Food Drive will be collecting non-perishable food items, cash donations and gift cards and will accept donations until the end of that week.

In addition to this food drive, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up; the Mariposa Fire Fighters have donated $1000 and Cable Cable has donated $400 worth of groceries and personal care items to help restock what was taken.