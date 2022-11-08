Location: City Hall, 26 Francis Street, Lindsay ON

Date: November 25, 2022 Time: 2 PM

Women's Resources of Kawartha Lakes would like to invite the media and public to a Flag Raising Ceremony on November 25th to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

At the flag raising ceremony, Women’s Resources will launch their “Open The Door” Capital Campaign. This campaign aims to raise funding to renovate their newly acquired building on Logie Street, to run a 2nd stage housing program. The renovated property will have six apartments. Unlike a 1st stage shelter that provides immediate care, 2nd stage housing provides short-term housing for up to 2 years, independent living accommodations for women, with or without children, rebuilding their lives after abuse or domestic violence.

To date, more than 30% of the $500,000 goal has been raised, through private donations, corporate donations, service clubs and grants. Initial donors include Kawartha Home Hardware Group, Kinsmen Club of Lindsay and more. Several donors will be presenting their donations at the flag raising ceremony on the 25th.

ABOUT

Women’s Resources of Kawartha Lakes

Women’s Resources of Kawartha Lakes is a not-for-profit, charitable organization that works with the community to provide services and supports abused women and their children. The 40 staff and over 100 volunteers work tirelessly to ensure all women are safe and empowered. Women’s Resources has helped 20,608 abused women since opening in 1992.

Women’s Resources is a member of OAITH. The Ontario Association of Interval & Transition Houses (OAITH) is a coalition of 1st stage emergency women's shelters, 2nd stage housing organizations and community-based women organizations who work towards ending violence against all women.

Learn more at https://womensresources.ca/