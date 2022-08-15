Kawartha Arts Network Fall Classes
-
Royal Canadian Legion Bobcaygeon Large Loonie AuctionSUNDAY AUGUST 21ST AT 3 P.M
-
Women’s Resources Marquee Event Fundraiser featuring Jann ArdenConcert is February 5, 2023 at 7:30pm
-
2nd Annual Art in the Park - PontypoolArt, classic car show, food......all of the things......
-
Meet The Bounce Pet of the WeekJoin us for the Bounce Pet of the Week every Wednesday after the 830 am news. BOUNCE Pet Of The Week, brought to you by Peterborough MUTTsubishi, 2071 Lansdowne Street West Peterborough. Built Better, Backed Better. PeterboroughMitsubishi.ca
-
ST. PAUL'S STAWRBERRY & SALAD SUPPER Thursday June 23rd.IT'S BACK!!! AND THEY'RE THRILLED. THE ANNUAL STRAWBERRY & SALAD SUPPER!
-
Wednesday Night Car Cruises and Fly-Ins - Lindsay AirportThe Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport will host Wednesday Night Car Cruises and Fly-Ins starting May 25th.
-
Wednesday Night Car Cruise and Fly-In - Lindsay AirportThe Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport will host Wednesday Night Car Cruises and Fly-Ins starting May 25th. Every Wednesday night, weather permitting, till Fall. The restaurant will remain open during the Cruises.
-
Easter Eggstravaganza - Fenelon FallsThis Saturday, April 16th, 2022.
-
BOUNCE Pet Of The WeekCheck out the BOUNCE Pet Of The Week with Peterborough Muttsubishi