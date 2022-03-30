Lindsay Rocks - Spring Dance

There's going to be a spring dance called Lindsay Rocks. We are a local Kawartha Lakes based band caller Hitcher. Fresh off of a huge performance at the international center for the bike show .... we are putting on "Lindsay Rocks". Lindsay Rocks is a spring dance to get everyone out of the house. Happening at The Auks Lodge at Fleming Lindsay Saturday May 7th. 8pm start. tickets and promo video at lindsayrocks.ca. Check us out on Facebook @Hitcherrocks or Lindsayrocks.ca for ticket information and our promo video.