Meet The Bounce Pet of the Week

Castaway is a beautiful male 2 year old American rabbit who was brought to us April 27 after being found on an island and where he got his name from. His rescuers spotted him on an island and pedal boated to the island to grab him and bring him to the shelter. He came to us pretty skinny, dirty and with an infected wound on his back. With the right vet care and attention he is now happy, healthy and ready to find his forever home.

He loves cuddling with his stuffed animal and has a sweet and social temperament. He loves jumping around and playing with his toys. He loves eating his rabbit pellets, hay and lettuce.

Castaway is looking for a loving home where he can live his best life. He’s neutered as well.

If you’re interested in meeting Castaway please call 705 878 4618 ex 0 to book an appointment