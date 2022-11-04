Murder at the Match: A World Cup Murder Mystery GLOBUS THEATRE

Bobcaygeon, November 4 – November marks the kick-off to Soccer's World Cup and, with Canada poised to play a part in it for the first time in 36 years, Globus Theatre is making the national team's sojourn in Qatar the topic of this year's festive murder mystery.

The World Cup - a glamourous and thrilling occasion as countries around the world join to celebrate the beautiful game...or at least it should be! Instead, it’s all kicking off in Qatar as ruthless managers, fame-hungry WAGs (wives and girlfriends) and desperately determined soccer stars combine, and the search for goals and glory leads to calamity off the pitch. It appears that someone is not going to make it to the final whistle and the consequences could be Qatar-strophic!

“What I love about creating the murder mysteries is that they are an opportunity to write about what is happening right now . Connecting purely fictional events to real life happenings. As an avid soccer fan I have also enjoyed watching many a World Cup here in Canada. The rich and varied heritage of Canadians inherently makes for a great sense of rivalry as games are enjoyed at hostelries around the country. We want to give our audiences a chance to experience some international flair, offer up some patriotic support and cheer on Canada as we create an evening of chaos and comedy!” - Sarah Quick, Artistic Director.

Audiences are encouraged to come in costume or pick a country to support and dress in those colours. They will enjoy canapes as they arrive and get introduced to the main characters. Action takes place as audiences are seated cabaret style and dinner is a fabulous buffet with lots of delectable choices. Everyone has an opportunity to get involved and turn detective or just sit back, relax and enjoy the show! This fun-filled night of camaraderie and intrigue stars audience favourite Jennine Profeta (Girls Night Out), Canadian Comedy Award Winners Chris Gibbs (Just For Laughs, The BFG), Kerry Griffin (Schitt’s Creek, Murdoch Mysteries) and Dave Pearce (Slap Happy), Globus' Artistic Producer James Barrett, and newcomer to the Globus Theatre stage, Ronald O'Messi.

Murder at the Match: A World Cup Murder Mystery

November 17th, 18th, 19th, 24th, 25th and 26th, @ 6:30pm





Dinner & Show $87.50

All prices subject to HST and a $2.00 per ticket fee.

Group rates available

Tickets can now be booked by calling the box office: 705-738-2037



Globus Theatre is a registered charitable organization mandated to provide professional theatre to our local Kawartha Lakes community and visitors - making top quality Canadian theatre accessible to all.