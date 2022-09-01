OAKWOOD LIONS CLUB YARD SALE - SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, 2022

Oakwood Lions Club is hosting a huge Oakwood community yard sale Saturday September 3rd, 2022 from 8am to 3 pm at the Oakwood Arena parking lot 1010 Eldon Road, Oakwood.

It is free and there is no registration, just come with you stuff to sell and bring a table.

First arrivals, please start setting up by the Mariposa Hall and we can expand from there.

The Lions Club plan to have coffee and donuts for sale in the morning and will be bbqing at noon.

Also, if you can, please bring your own table and we don't have very many at the hall.