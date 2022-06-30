Primrose Hill Manor Heritage Tour & Ice Cream Social.

You're invited to visit Janetville on August 6 & 7, 2022 to attend the Primrose Hill Manor Heritage Tour & Ice Cream Social.

As far back as 1897, Primrose Hill Manor (known locally as the Janetville Mansion) used to host Ice Cream Socials on the property. It's time to carry on the tradition.

Now is your chance to view this private home, tour the grounds, browse the vendors, and learn about her history and gorgeous architecture. A generous scoop of Kawartha Dairy is included in the ticket price. Children under 12 get free admission.

To purchase tickets, head to primrosehillmanor.com