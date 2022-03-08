RON JAMES - Back Where I Belong. April 2 - Lindsay Academy Theatre

Canada's stand-out amongst ‘stand-ups', award-winning comedian RON JAMES has been selling out theatres for over 20 years with his marathon, side-splitting performances. Marshalling a comedian's eye for satire and a writer's ear for language, Ron takes his audience on a breath-taking, non-stop roller coaster ride, cutting a wide swath through contemporary culture with a razor-sharp wit, uncompromising standard and unique, poetically honed delivery. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/ron-james-back-where-i-belong-lindsay-ontario-04-02-2022/event/10005B78D4922C7B