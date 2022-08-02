iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

15°C

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BOBCAYGEON LARGE LOONIE AUCTION

BOUNCE EVNTS

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BOBCAYGEON LARGE LOONIE AUCTION A new kayak, a new Large Screen TV and much more SUNDAY AUGUST 21ST AT 3 P.M

For information Call the Legion 705-738-2710

2

Submit An Event

Let us know about your event or fundraiser.