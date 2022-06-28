Spend your Saturday July 2nd at the Lindsay and District Garden Tour

Lindsay and District Garden Tour. Saturday July 2. 10am to 4pm. Tickets $15, available at Michael's Cafe and Bakery (Lindsay and Omemee), Home Hardware, Hill's Florist and Greenhouse,Cathy Allan's Ladies Wear and Kent's Florist, . Take a tour of 7 beautiful gardens in Lindsay region, enjoy some live music and bring a lunch ordered from Michael's Bakery to enjoy at Wilm's garden in Omemee.

To hear the Community Matters podcast: https://www.iheartradio.ca/bounce/lindsay/podcasts-audio/get-your-tickets-for-the-lindsay-garden-tour-july-2nd-1.18095677?mode=Article