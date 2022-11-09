The Lindsay Cadets Annual Fundraising Dinner - Tuesday November 22nd
-
13th Annual Lindsay Jolly JogSave the date of November 26th because it is time for the 13th Annual Lindsay Jolly Jog!
-
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against WomenWomen's Resources of Kawartha Lakes would like to invite the media and public to a Flag Raising Ceremony on November 25th to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
-
Murder at the Match: A World Cup Murder Mystery GLOBUS THEATREThe World Cup - a glamourous and thrilling occasion as countries around the world join to celebrate the beautiful game...or at least it should be! Instead, it’s all kicking off in Qatar as ruthless managers, fame-hungry WAGs (wives and girlfriends) and desperately determined soccer stars combine, and the search for goals and glory leads to calamity off the pitch. It appears that someone is not going to make it to the final whistle and the consequences could be Qatar-strophic!
-
Kawartha Arts Network Fall ClassesAttention all beginner and intermediate artists, registration on now.
-
Royal Canadian Legion Bobcaygeon Large Loonie AuctionSUNDAY AUGUST 21ST AT 3 P.M
-
Women’s Resources Marquee Event Fundraiser featuring Jann ArdenConcert is February 5, 2023 at 7:30pm
-
Meet The Bounce Pet of the WeekJoin us for the Bounce Pet of the Week every Wednesday after the 830 am news. BOUNCE Pet Of The Week, brought to you by Peterborough MUTTsubishi, 2071 Lansdowne Street West Peterborough. Built Better, Backed Better. PeterboroughMitsubishi.ca
-
ST. PAUL'S STAWRBERRY & SALAD SUPPER Thursday June 23rd.IT'S BACK!!! AND THEY'RE THRILLED. THE ANNUAL STRAWBERRY & SALAD SUPPER!
-
Easter Eggstravaganza - Fenelon FallsThis Saturday, April 16th, 2022.