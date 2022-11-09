The Lindsay Cadets Annual Fundraising Dinner - Tuesday November 22nd

The World Cup - a glamourous and thrilling occasion as countries around the world join to celebrate the beautiful game...or at least it should be! Instead, it’s all kicking off in Qatar as ruthless managers, fame-hungry WAGs (wives and girlfriends) and desperately determined soccer stars combine, and the search for goals and glory leads to calamity off the pitch. It appears that someone is not going to make it to the final whistle and the consequences could be Qatar-strophic!