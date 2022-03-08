THE STAMPEDERS IN CONCERT - CELEBRATING 50 YEARS. April 1 - Lindsay Academy Theatre

‘They're on their way, to the city lights’ ... and, THE predominant Canadian Rock ‘n’ Roll band of the 1970s – The Stampeders – are bringing along all their classic hits: Wild Eyes, Carry Me, Oh My Lady, Devil You, Monday Morning Choo Choo, Minstrel Gypsy, Hit the Road Jack and, of course, the quintessential Canadian – and Hall of Fame – song, Sweet City Woman! A veritable soundtrack to a whole generation that will ‘carry you home’ ... maybe not to Birmingham ... but back to a time of tie-dyed t-shirts and elevator shoes, 15¢ coffee and homemade apple pie, dating and dreaming ... By the time The Stampeders get to the first chorus of the first song, everyone will be singing along. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/the-stampeders-lindsay-ontario-04-01-2022/event/10005773E886579D